Ex-China spymaster Ma Jian jailed for life over graft

BEIJING: Ex-China spymaster Ma Jian was jailed for life over corruption, a court in northeastern China announced Thursday. "Ma Jian´s behaviour constituted the crime of accepting bribes, forcing others to trade and insider trading," the Dalian Intermediate People´s Court in Liaoning province announced in a statement. Ma pleaded guilty and has decided not to appeal, the court said, adding that his political rights have been revoked for life and all his personal assets confiscated. A former deputy head of China´s ministry of state security, Ma was put under investigation for corruption in 2015 and expelled from the Communist Party the following year. The hearing was held behind closed doors in August because of state secrets involved, the court said.