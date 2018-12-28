close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
DBA polls on January 12

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

FAISALABAD: The District Bar Association polls are scheduled to be held on January 12. Mian Liaqat Jawed, Rahail Zafar Kainth and Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman advocates will contest for the slot of president.Rana Shahid Munir, Sheikh Suleman Ramzan and Syed Zainul Abideen advocates will vie for the post of secretary general. Uzma Sindhu, Rana Ahmad Saeed and Muhammad Zahid Masud advocates are contesting for the slot of vice-president and Bilal Sarwar, Rehana Latif, Khizar Hayat, Faisal Waheed and Chaudhry Irfan Safdar advocates will fight for the post of joint secretary. M Amjad and Munir Gureja will contest for the slot of finance secretary and Rana Yasir advocate and Rabia Habib-ur-Rehman advocate will contest for the slot of library secretary.

