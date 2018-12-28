close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
December 28, 2018

Cold wave to prevail

Lahore

December 28, 2018

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to grip the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division during morning/night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in the morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded at any city across the country. In Lahore, minimum temperature was 2.1°C at airport, 5.5°C at City area and highest was 19.2°C.

