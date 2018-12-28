Corrigendum

ISLAMABAD: With reference to story published in The News titled ‘No more power making through furnace oil’, the government had decided to ban import of furnace oil. As a result it was directed in the meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan that the electricity will be produced through gas/LNG. However, if the electricity demand crosses 24,000MW in the peak summer season, local furnace oil could be used to generate power. The headline of the report gave a wrong impression that electricity will not be produced through furnace oil. The error is regretted.