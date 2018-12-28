Akhtar honoured by Balochistan govt

KARACHI: Chief Minister Balochistan has given lifetime achievement award to Akhtar Mohiuddin for his contribution to the development of many sports in the country in different capacities. He has imparted training to the national football team as the chief coach. He has also served as a physical trainer of the national tennis team. Akhtar was also a physical trainer of the national hockey team. He served as the chief coach of Balochistan football team and was also the chief selector.