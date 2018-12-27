Was there no terrorism in tenure of Nawaz

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail asked if there were no terrorism in the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.He posed a counter question in response to a query by a journalist.

He said that a report has been prepared on former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi’s killing and law and order situation of the city and will be presented to the cabinet on Thursday.

The Sindh governor was addressing media along with Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, after the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader was laid to rest.

Ismail said that the report will be presented to the cabinet on Thursday and important decisions are expected in the session. State minister Shehryar Afridi said that now is the time that Karachi should be cleansed of terrorism for once and all.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has a message for the residents of Karachi to assist in catching the culprits behind Abidi’s assassination, he said.

Afridi said that they will also visit the home of the slain former MQM leader. Slain politician Ali Raza Abidi was laid to rest in Karachi on Wednesday.

Abidi was shot multiple times outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of DHA on Tuesday night by unknown assailants, who fled the scene. He was shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.