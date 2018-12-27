Rabia to lead Pak blind women cricket team

LAHORE: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has finalised the name of the first captain of Pakistan women blind cricket team.Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah and her wife Nusrat Shabbir interviewed five blind women cricket players for this vital and historic prolific role.

Chairman PBCC finally selected Rabia Shahzadi as the first captain of Pakistan blind women cricket team. She is currently doing her BS in Kinnaird College for Women University Lahore. She is partially blind (B2) category player. Aneela Shahzadi has been named as vice-captain of the team. She is also doing BS in Lahore College for Women University Lahore. She is totally blind (B1) category player. They will lead the Pakistan side in the forthcoming first International Women Blind Cricket series to be played between Nepal and Pakistan from January 27 to February 4.