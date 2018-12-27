close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

Rain on New Year

Islamabad

Islamabad: With Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the grip of a prolonged dry spell, most residents are wondering when it will rain.

Now, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has come up with disappointing news: there will be no rainfall in the remaining five days of the current month. “There is no likelihood of rain falling in Islamabad and Rawalpindi until the end of December. However, it will rain on the first three days of the New Year i.e. Jan 1, 2 and 3," PMD deputy director Imran Ali told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

The weatherman, however, said the rain would be moderate suggesting it won’t good precipitation. He warned that after the rainy spell ended, the two cities would see foggy conditions.

Imran Ali said dense and shallow foggy conditions were likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during the morning and night hours.

