Kidnapped girl recovered, abductor held

HANGU: The police on Tuesday recovered a 17-year old girl who was kidnapped yesterday from here and arrested the alleged abductor, sources said. They said the accused Mohammad Shaheen had allegedly kidnapped the daughter of one Fazal Hakim from Darwaizai Palosa area in the Hangu district. Her father had registered a case with the Saddar Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and recovered the girl in the limits of the Saddar police station. The alleged kidnapper was also arrested.