Harbingers of change rejected in LG by-polls: QWP

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Tuesday said the people rejected the harbingers of change in the local government by-elections.

Addressing party workers here, he said his party candidates in Charsadda got the maximum number of votes in the local government by-elections.

Sikandar Sherpao maintained that the QWP as a whole got 9,057 votes that showed its popularity among the people.

Thanking the people for reposing confidence in the leadership of the QWP, he said the party would continue to serve the people. He said his party believed in serving the Pakhtuns as it was striving to help them get their due rights.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government, he said the rulers had compounded the miseries of the poor people. The QWP leader said that the government lacked the vision and the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing morass.