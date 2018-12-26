close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Harbingers of change rejected in LG by-polls: QWP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Tuesday said the people rejected the harbingers of change in the local government by-elections.

Addressing party workers here, he said his party candidates in Charsadda got the maximum number of votes in the local government by-elections.

Sikandar Sherpao maintained that the QWP as a whole got 9,057 votes that showed its popularity among the people.

Thanking the people for reposing confidence in the leadership of the QWP, he said the party would continue to serve the people. He said his party believed in serving the Pakhtuns as it was striving to help them get their due rights.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government, he said the rulers had compounded the miseries of the poor people. The QWP leader said that the government lacked the vision and the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing morass.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan