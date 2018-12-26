close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
December 26, 2018

Tsunami fears spark chaos in Indonesia town

December 26, 2018

SUMBER JAYA: Hundreds of panicked residents, many sobbing and clutching small children, tried to flee Sumber Jaya village Tuesday as word spread that another tsunami was about to smash into the shattered Indonesian community. At a busy intersection several hundred meters back from the beach, people clambered onto the back of trucks and motorbikes or ran through the traffic in a bid to reach the safety of higher ground, as the water level rose in the sea.

