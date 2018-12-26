PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar held in land-grabbing case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Afzal Nadeem Khokhar was arrested outside the Supreme Court Lahore registry on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in a case of illegal occupation of land, owned by an expatriate Pakistani.

The first information report (FIR), registered with the Nawab Town police station by on Muhammad Ali Zafar, a British resident, said that 20 years ago he had bought 1.5-kanal land in Sultanpura area, situated across his residence.

Later on, the MNA allegedly occupied his land illegally after he went abroad. The accused constructed Khokhars Palace on that land. Zafar said he filed an application with the police after he came to know about the court’s proceedings against the Khokhar brothers.

Pursuant to the court order, MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and their third brother Shafi Khokhar also appeared before the bench. A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu notice, taken against them for grabbing properties of overseas Pakistanis, widows and the poor.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Hussain Asghar was also present in the court.

As hearing commenced, the chief justice told the accused that he knew it well how he had become a billionaire. “I know you for long,” the CJ added.

“You are living like a king, as people feel terrified to go to courts against you,” the chief justice said in hard note while rebuking him.

Shafi said he hoped the court would do justice to him.

“Surely, justice as well as punishment will be given to you,” said the chief justice.

The chief justice angrily remarked that the Khokhars grabbed properties of widows and orphans, but never felt fear of Allah. Now they would definitely face the wrath of Allah and punishment from the same court.

CJ Saqib Nisar said justice would be dispensed to poor victims of the Khokhars first.

The chief justice observed that Niaz Beg scheme was launched in 1977, and under what law and how scattered land of the Khokhars was consolidated in 2014, enabling them to construct their Khokhars Palace.

During the hearing, the Lahore Development Authority’s legal advisor pointed out that all officers who carried out operation cleanup to demolish an illegal commercial market of Khokhars on the state land were suspended. He claimed that suspensions were done due to political connections of the Khokhars.

The chief justice remarked that they were powerful and influential people and got one killed if someone raised voice against them.

A police officer told the court that Afzal Khokhar, during an inquiry, had admitted illegal occupation of land measuring 48 acres in Kasur.

In an attempt to save his skin, Shafi Khokhar, at once, sought pardon from the court, which the CJ turned down outright, saying pardon would not be given unless encroached properties of the poor people were retrieved and handed over to them.

The chief justice also declined a request of Khokhars’ counsel and said the court could not interfere in police case and would not stop it from arresting them if they were required in any case.

Following CJ’s direction, the ACE DG and the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) preliminary interrogated Khokhars at court’s premises regarding properties and other matters.

However, the officials informed the chief justice that they needed more time for a detailed interrogation as the Khokhars were not willing to cooperate.

Upon it, the chief justice directed the ACE and FIA to accomplish the task of investigation within one week and also ordered the police to retrieve the land in Kasur from the possession of the Khokhars.

The CJ further ordered the agencies to interrogate patwaris, consolidation officer and other revenue officers of Niaz Beg area who allegedly acted in collusion with the Khokhars.