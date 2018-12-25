Dhoni back in India’s Twenty20 squad

NEW DELHI: MS Dhoni is back in India’s Twenty20 International squad. He had not found a place in India’s two most recent T20I squads, against West Indies at home and in Australia, but he has returned as one of three wicketkeeper-batsmen for the three-match series in New Zealand in early February.

In more spinning of the wicketkeeping carousel, Dinesh Karthik is back in the One-Day International squads for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Rishabh Pant. Pant played three of the five ODIs against West Indies, as a specialist batsman, and scored 17 and 24.

Pant is currently playing the Test series in Australia. According to the Indian cricket board’s selection release, he will return home after the Tests to play for India A in a five-match one-day series against England Lions.

Among the middle-order batsmen, Manish Pandey has missed out on both squads. Pandey was on the bench for all five ODIs against West Indies, and did not get a chance in the T20I series in Australia. In the T20Is against West Indies, he batted twice, scoring 19 and four not out.

Kedar Jadhav, who has been an ODI regular but was not part of the recent T20Is, is back in favour in the shortest format. Hardik Pandya, the seam-bowling all-rounder, is back as expected after recovering from the back injury that he sustained during the Asia Cup in September.

With Jadhav and Hardik returning to the T20I squad, batsman Shreyas Iyer and spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar have missed out.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav finds himself out of both the ODI and T20I squads. The selectors have gone with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami as the four frontline quicks in the ODI squad, and Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Khaleel as a trio for the T20Is.

Shami was part of the initial squad for the ODIs against West Indies, but was left out for the last three ODIs when Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah returned after being rested.

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.