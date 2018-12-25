close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
December 25, 2018

Cities without light

Newspost

Lack of streetlights in Rawalpindi and Islamabad forces the twin cities to drown in pitch black darkness after the sunset. As a result, people tend to remain indoors and public spaces remain deserted.

The twin cities can become the cities that never sleep if the authorities concerned pay attention to bring improvements in the cities’ infrastructure.

Rana Mariya Imran

Islamabad

