Cities without light

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lack of streetlights in Rawalpindi and Islamabad forces the twin cities to drown in pitch black darkness after the sunset. As a result, people tend to remain indoors and public spaces remain deserted.
The twin cities can become the cities that never sleep if the authorities concerned pay attention to bring improvements in the cities’ infrastructure.
Rana Mariya Imran
Islamabad
Lack of streetlights in Rawalpindi and Islamabad forces the twin cities to drown in pitch black darkness after the sunset. As a result, people tend to remain indoors and public spaces remain deserted.
The twin cities can become the cities that never sleep if the authorities concerned pay attention to bring improvements in the cities’ infrastructure.
Rana Mariya Imran
Islamabad