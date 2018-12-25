close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
December 25, 2018

Handle with care

Newspost

December 25, 2018

In our society, there is a common misconception among parents and elders that hitting a child is a good way to discipline a child. This is the reason why school teachers and madressah clerics think that there is no harm in beating a child as punishment.

Two videos have gone viral on social media: One showed a small child being mercilessly whipped by a teacher. The second showed a larger group of small school children being flogged collectively by a teacher. No wonder there is a high dropout rate in government schools. The higher authorities must take action against teachers and clerics who beat children brutally.

Sher Khan

Rawakpind

