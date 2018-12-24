PHC seals 7,400 more quackery centres

LAHORE: Since mid-April, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed over 7,400 quackery outlets, as its enforcement teams visited 27,306 treatment centres since its establishment.

The crackdown was carried out in compliance with the Supreme Court order, issued on April 17. The district administrations visited 3,225 premises, and sealed 1,543 bogus clinics as per the PHC Act 2010. On the whole, both the PHC and the district authorities inspected 30,531 treatment centres, and sealed over 8,950 quack businesses. Moreover, the commission received 4,089 desealing applications. While carrying out further proceedings on these requests, the PHC hearing committees imposed a fine of over Rs 250 million on quacks.

During the last week, 99 quackery outlets were sealed, while the PHC teams visited 495 treatment centres.