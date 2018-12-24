New LG system to bring about revolution in 25,000 villages: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a new era of progress and prosperity has been started while the new local government (LG) system in Punjab would bring about a revolution in 25,000 villages simultaneously.

Addressing a public gathering in the area of Cantt on Sunday, the senior minister said the trust the shown by international community in Pakistan was actually the success of the present government which would further increase in the coming days.

He claimed that the past government of PML-N was based upon the advertisement and propaganda campaign and only selective projects were started which could bring big commission for the rulers.

He said every incomplete project, including Orange Line Train project, was proving the failure of the past rulers who did nothing for provision of facilities of health, education and clean drinking water to the general public and wasted the national exchequer.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that owing to the wrong priorities of the past rulers, the federal and Punjab governments were near-bankrupt which forced the present government to reduce the annual development programme budget. The provincial senior minister expressed his determination and said the present government would proceed with success instead of all obstacles and every expectation of the masses would be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also visited a Juddo Karate club in Lahore Cantt and witnessed the performance of the children. While talking to them, Abdul Aleem Khan said the youth would be provided with the best available sports facilities. He said each city should have private sports clubs. He appreciated the performance of the kids and offered them his all out-cooperation. Moreover, the senior minister also visited different areas in Lahore Cantt and inspected a number of developmental and ongoing projects there. The people appreciated the establishment of a free dispensary by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in the area.