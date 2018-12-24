Tymal Mills ruled out of BBL with hamstring strain

SYDNEY: England left-arm quick Tymal Mills faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of hamstring strain. As a result, he will not be able to play for Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Mills had sustained the injury during his fourth over in the Hurricanes’ practice match against Auckland Aces at Blundstone Arena on Thursday.Later on Saturday, he missed Hobart Hurricanes’ season opener against Brisbane Heat in Carrara.

“This comes at a really unfortunate time for Tymal,” Adam Griffith, the Hurrcanes’ head coach, said. “He was bowling well and feeling really good as a result of playing cricket throughout the year leading up to the Big Bash season.”

Mills’ workload has been carefully managed after he had been diagnosed with a congenital back condition in 2015: his spinal cord and vertebrae are unusually close together and bowling fast too often can agitate his spinal cord. The condition has forced him into a T20 specialist. In addition to playing for Sussex in the T20 Blast at home, Mills has played for Chittagong Vikings in the Bangladesh Premier League, Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.Mills’ absence further depletes the Hurricanes who are already without Tim Paine, who is captaining Australia in the Test series against India.