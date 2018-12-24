Two PSP workers killed in Rizvia Society attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Two workers of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) were killed in an armed attack by unknown pillion riders on the party’s office in Rizvia Society here on Sunday night. According to police, around one dozen armed men, riding six motorcycles, opened indiscriminate fire on the PSP office in Usmania Colony, killing two PSP workers — Azhar Rehmat, 35, and Naeem Ramzan, 40, — and injuring two others, the police said.
