close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 24, 2018

Two PSP workers killed in Rizvia Society attack

National

December 24, 2018

KARACHI: Two workers of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) were killed in an armed attack by unknown pillion riders on the party’s office in Rizvia Society here on Sunday night. According to police, around one dozen armed men, riding six motorcycles, opened indiscriminate fire on the PSP office in Usmania Colony, killing two PSP workers — Azhar Rehmat, 35, and Naeem Ramzan, 40, — and injuring two others, the police said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan