Sun Dec 23, 2018
December 23, 2018

Nine DIGs transferred

National

December 23, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued transfer and posting orders of nine DIGs, here on Saturday.

Ahsan Younas has been posted as DIG Discipline and Inspection, CPO Punjab Abdul Qadir Qayyum as DIG Investigation Monitoring, Investigation Branch, Punjab, Maqsood-ul-Hassan as DIG Punjab Highway Patrol Mohammad Zubair Dreshak as DIG Establishment-II, CPO, Punjab Afzal Ahmad Kausar as DIG Headquarters, CPO, Punjab, Rai Babar Saeed as DIG Logistics and Procurement, CPO, Punjab, Gohar Mushtaq as DIG Police Welfare, CPO, Punjab, and Imran Ahmar has been posted as DIG Security Division, Lahore. DIG Saad Akhtar has been directed to report to S&GAD Government of the Punjab for further orders.

