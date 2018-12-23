close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 23, 2018

New Brazil minister downplays misconduct conviction

World

AFP
December 23, 2018

BRASÍLIA: Brazil's incoming environment minister, Ricardo Salles, has said he will take up his post on January 1 despite being found guilty of "improbity" while heading the environment portfolio in Sao Paulo´s state government.

He told Brazilian radio station Jovem Pan late Friday that the next president, Jair Bolsonaro, will keep him on as part of his team.

Bolsonaro easily won October elections and enjoys a 75-percent approval rating in large part because of his pledge to stamp out political corruption and has said several times he will remove anyone against whom such charges were proven.

But Salles said that while the judge in his case on Thursday fined him and stripped him of political rights for altering plans for an environmentally protected area in Sao Paulo state to favor business interests, it was more politics than wrongdoing.

"The president (elect) understands that this trial and the verdict was much more a political-ideological fight against the posture I adopted in the Secretariat than any sort of formal illegality," he said. "There was no crime. There was no personal advantage for me. There was no prejudice," he told the radio. Salles had been secretary for the environment in Sao Paulo state between 2016 and 2017.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World