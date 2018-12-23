35 SHOs relieved of law, order duties

LAHORE: At least 35 SHOs in City were relieved of law and order duty so that they could focus on fighting crime.

The lists of top 100 criminals have also been provided to the SHOs of crime-hit areas. Special teams have been constituted under the supervision of SIs to arrest the criminals.

Those relieved of law and order duties included: SHOs of Nawab Town, Shahdara, Iqbal Town, Nishtar Colony, Baghbanpura, Factory Area, Johar Town, Kahna, Sanda, Islampura, Green Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Mughalpura, Chung, Hurbanspura, Sattukatla, Nawankot, Sabzazar, Raiwind City, Township, Shadbagh, Liaqatabad, Gujjarpura, Qila Gujjar Singh, Hunjerwal, Sundar, Manawan, Shalimar, Faisal Town, Ghaziabad, Shafiqabad, Lytton Road, North Cantt, South Cantt and Shahdara. According to the official report, over 70 incidents of robbery and street crimes were happening in the limits of these police stations.

GIRL ASSAULTED: Shadman police have received an application from the father of a girl, who alleged that her master and his son had been raping her for a long time. The father, Ehsan, has submitted the application against Sheikh Imtiaz and his son.