Sun Dec 23, 2018
Chairmen of 13 district councils call on PM, join PTI

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
December 23, 2018

LAHORE: As many as 13 district council chairmen, led by Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They expressed their complete confidence in the leadership and vision of the prime minister and expressed the hope that under his dynamic leadership, the country would attain progress and prosperity.

The sense of deprivation among the depressed lot would be removed and the people would be empowered at the grassroots level, they added.

The prime minister welcomed the district council chairmen in the party folds, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Those who joined the PTI included Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin (Vehari), Syed Qalandar Abbas Shah (Bahawalnagar), Ahmed Nawaz Khan (Bhakkar), Sheikh Dilshad Qureshi (Bahawalpur), Chaudhry Saqlain Sajanka (Chinot), Babar Khan Sial (Jhang), Malik Ali Qadir (Okara), Muhammad Aslam Sukhera (Pakpattan), Umar Khan Gopang (Muzaffargarh), Engineer Raza Sargana (Khanewal), Chaudhry Zahid Nazeer (Faisalabad), Iman Tahir (Attock) and Amir Haider Singha (Khushab).

