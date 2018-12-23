close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

PU library orientation concludes

National

LAHORE: Punjab University Library has successfully completed its annual library orientation programme for the newly enrolled students. The programme was started on November 19 and continued till December 20. Chief Librarian Dr Muhammd Haroon Usmani said nearly 7,925 students, enrolled in 114 different programmes of the university, have benefited from this programme.

