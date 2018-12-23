PU library orientation concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University Library has successfully completed its annual library orientation programme for the newly enrolled students. The programme was started on November 19 and continued till December 20. Chief Librarian Dr Muhammd Haroon Usmani said nearly 7,925 students, enrolled in 114 different programmes of the university, have benefited from this programme.
