PPAF engages KP govt for uplift

KARACHI: The Livelihood Support and Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Programme (LACIP) organised the first meeting of District Development Forum (DDF) at the deputy commissioner office in Buner district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a statement said on Saturday.

The forum aims at conducting periodic and systematic follow-up and monitoring of projects that are being implemented by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) through LACIP, it added.

Second phase of LACIP, with the total outlay of 10 million euros from Germany through KfW is implementing the project.

The objective is to improve general living conditions in the districts through reduction in vulnerabilities to disasters, improvement in quality of life and better income generating opportunities. The programme has particular focus on inclusion of women and the destitute and disabled members of the communities, it added.