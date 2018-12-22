close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

JI rally expresses solidarity with people of IoK

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Rawalpindi on Friday took out a rally in Rehmatabad area Chaklala to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) who were being subjected to state terrorism.

Addressing the rally, the JI ameer district Rawalpindi Raja Muhammad Jawad who regretted silence of international community to plight of Kashmiris as shameful and a matter of concern. He called upon the Pakistan government to effective measures to highlight Kashmir issue at the international level and establish Kashmir desk in all the missions across the world. The protestors carrying banners and placards raised slogans against India for subjecting Kashmiris to brutal torture.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad