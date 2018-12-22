JI rally expresses solidarity with people of IoK

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Rawalpindi on Friday took out a rally in Rehmatabad area Chaklala to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) who were being subjected to state terrorism.

Addressing the rally, the JI ameer district Rawalpindi Raja Muhammad Jawad who regretted silence of international community to plight of Kashmiris as shameful and a matter of concern. He called upon the Pakistan government to effective measures to highlight Kashmir issue at the international level and establish Kashmir desk in all the missions across the world. The protestors carrying banners and placards raised slogans against India for subjecting Kashmiris to brutal torture.