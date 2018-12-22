close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Police form first anti-riot women wing in Karachi

Karachi

An anti-riot wing comprising only women police personnel has been formed for the first time in the city to deal with protests and processions.

Korangi SSP Ali Raza has formed the anti-riot women force on the directives of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. As many as 25 women police officers and personnel have been included in the anti-riot women platoon in the first phase for whom refresher and training courses have been initiated. It is also being expected that more women police personnel will be added in the wing in the second phase.

The IGP had earlier directed establishment of district-wise anti-riot women forces so that women police officers could be deployed to deal with emergency situations.

