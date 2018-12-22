The plight of Thar

Thar’s worsening situation is heading towards a humanitarian crisis. Tharis are suffering a great deal owing to acute shortage of water and other food items, but to date no government has taken substantive measures to save residents of the drought-stricken area. Now the situation has worsened to such an extent that desperate people in Thar have started to commit suicides to get rid of the pain of hunger and thirst. Reportedly, in November, 43 people ended their lives.

It is not that the Thar crisis surfaced overnight. The situation has turned worst owing to the constant negligence of successive governments. Similarly, it is also not known that when will the authorities concerned include this issue in their priority list. To alleviate suffering of the people of Thar, the government must come up with a tangible strategy without further delay.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali