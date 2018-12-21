Kohat police say 4 outlaws killed in encounter

KOHAT: Four outlaws, including two proclaimed offenders, were killed in an encounter in Nusratkhel, police said on Thursday.

They said that cops along with elite force personnel launched an action in the mountainous areas in Nusratkhel on the Kohat-Hangu Road early in the morning.

The police cordoned off the area and started the operation. The criminals opened fire on the cops and exchange of fire took place for some time.

“Two proclaimed offenders Waqar and Fazal Mehmood and two of their accomplices Farman and Ahmad were killed in the exchange of fire,” said an official.

The police also arrested a criminal during the action. A huge cache of arms during the operation was seized.

DIG, Kohat, Muhammad Ijaz Khan supervised the operation. The bodies of the criminals were shifted to the Kohat Divisional Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

One of the proclaimed offenders Waqar was wanted to the police in murder, kidnapping and ransom cases.