Interactive session on national spirit held

Islamabad : “It is imperative to develop national spirit and national will to realise the dreams of our founding fathers”, said the Air Chief while addressing the faculty and students of Air University, here on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, chief of the air staff, Pakistan Air Force had an interactive session on the topic “Importance of National Spirit in the Age of Globalisation”. Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, “The age of globalization has brought many challenges for our nation and we have to face and overcome these challenges. To benefit from various positives of the phenomenon, we have to protect our values, culture, family structure, national spirit and patriotism.” He further said, “if we want to excel in life we have to learn and adopt certain basic qualities such as tolerance, work ethics and better planning”.

Earlier, on his arrival the Air Chief was received by Air Vice Marshal (r), Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor of Air University.