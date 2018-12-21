Home dept referred 388 complaints to officers in 2018

Lahore: The Punjab Home Department referred 388 complaints of urgent nature to the regional police officers (RPOs) district police officers (DPOs) and deputy commissioners (DCs) concerned in one year and instructed them to solve the cases with top priority, The News has learnt.

During 2018, the complaints relating to gang rapes, murders, threats and the complaints against police were received to the Punjab home secretary. After observing the nature of the cases, the complaints were sent to the RPOs, DPOs and DCs concerned.

According to Nasira Jabeen, focal person of Crime Control, the Punjab Home Department, most of the complaints were received to the department by post and some were submitted by hand to the department.

As a complaint in the form of an application on a simple page is received by the department, the home secretary refers the matter to the officer concerned. According to the focal person, most of the complaints received to the department were against police.

She said the complaint process in the department was very easy. A complainant just writes down his/her complaint on a simple paper and sends it to the home secretary on the address of the department. The complainants get free justice from the department without any delay.

She said a complainant from any district in the province could send his/her complaint to the home secretary and the matter would be addressed within a few days. In a meeting, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had appreciated the efforts made by the Punjab Home Department to resolve the issues of public, said Jabeen.

According to her, this complaint process was different from the “Pakistan Citizens’ Portal” inaugurated by Prime Minister of Pakistan. According to her, Home Department will receive the applications/complaints online soon. It was not started earlier because majority of people in the province was illiterate and they don’t know how to lodge a complaint online, she said.