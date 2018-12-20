Brisbane’s Harris belts 42-ball ton in women’s BBL

BRISBANE:-Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris Wednesday plundered the fastest century ever in Australia’s women’s Twenty20 Big Bash League, needing just 42 balls to reach three figures. In doing so she became one of the quickest women ever to make 100. The West Indies’ Deandra Dottin holds the record in internationals, smashing an incredible century off only 38 balls against South Africa in 2010. Harris’ epic unbeaten 101 helped her team beat the Melbourne Stars by 10 wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane, smashing five sixes and 13 fours. They needed just one run for victory when Harris was on 95. After several swings and misses, she finally connected and whacked a huge six down the ground to ensure the win and write her name in the history books.