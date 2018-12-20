close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

FIRs to be registered against four Sukkur officials for corruption

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

SUKKUR: The Chairman Anti-Corruption Committee-II, Sukkur Divisional Commissioner Rafiq Ahmed Burriro, directed officials to eliminate corruption from their departments. He ordered the Deputy Director Anti-Corruption, Sukkur, Nadir Ali Abro, to register FIRs against four officials accused of corruption. The deputy director had presented 60 cases of corruption before the committee. The committee decided to send three cases of corruption to NAB, while 49 cases were sent to their departments for departmental action. The committee found Sikandar Ali Bhutto to be doing jobs both as the primary school teacher as well as in the PTCL department. The committee also found Munir Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed Chaddar to be involved in corruption in the health the department, Ghotki. It decided to get FIRs registered against them.

