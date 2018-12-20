Serious injuries for AFL star after bridge fall

MELBOURNE: A trailblazing Australian Rules star who was the first Sudanese to play the game was stable in hospital Wednesday after a mystery fall from a bridge in Melbourne.

Majak Daw sustained “very serious injuries” to his hips and pelvis and will undergo surgery in the next few days, his club North Melbourne said.

“Our primary concern, of course, is his mental and physical health and wellbeing, and also the wellbeing of his family, friends, teammates, coaches and the staff at the club,” said North Melbourne.

Daw broke through in 2013, thrilling fans with his athleticism, and had a stellar 2018, playing a career-high 18 games.

The Australian newspaper reported on “a self-destructive sequence of events” leading to the incident.

It claimed he had argued with his girlfriend then took a dose of the sleeping medication Stilnox before getting in his car and driving to the bridge. He was found in the water 82 feet below the bridge.