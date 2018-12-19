CM says KP to get net hydel profit share

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured him that the provincial government would get net hydel profit share under the AGN Kazi formula.

He was presiding over a meeting on the erstwhile Fata merger at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, said an official handout.

Provincial government spokesman Ajmal Khan Wazir, Chief Secretary, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretaries Sikandar Qayyum, Shahzad Bangash, administrative secretaries Arshad Majeed, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Israr, secretaries Home and Law attended. The meeting focused on the overall mainstreaming of the seven new districts of the erstwhile Fata, the development strategy, the projects approved so far, the transfer of resources for the mainstreaming process, creation of posts, early completion of quick impact projects including education and health within six months, the legal aspects of the transfer of assets, both moveable and immovable, the working of the anomaly committee, the pledged three percent of the NFC Award and the tracking and putting into the implementation phase, all decisions both taken at the federal cabinet-level and under the amendment to the Constitution for the smooth merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief minister said the prime minister wanted to resolve the longstanding issues of the province that included the net hydel profit under the AGN Kazi formula, the smooth and accelerated mainstreaming of seven districts of the erstwhile Fata and the expeditious transfer of resources of the provincial dues. The participants of the meeting were informed that the formal flow of resources would continue and the three per cent share of the erstwhile Fata was an additional arrangement for the rapid mainstreaming of the transformation of developmental and welfare activities in the seven new districts. The meeting agreed to the creation of 7,000 posts in different departments and asked the federal government for the provision of resources.