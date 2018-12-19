Expensive living

The sudden hike in the prices of CNG and petrol has taken a toll on the public. Common people are worried because fares of local buses and taxi are skyrocketing. Before coming into the power, the PTI vowed to bring down the rate of inflation. However, the reality is the opposite. The rise in prices of essential items has hit consumers’ purchasing power hard.

The government should realise that while the rich have all the means to cover daily expenses, the poor – even after working for more than 16 hours a day – cannot make both ends meet. The authorities should take steps to control inflation and create the promised welfare state.

Parizan Gafoor

Karachi