UN chiefs warn against complacency in fight against polio

Islamabad: The World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean Region Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari and UNICEF’s South Asia Regional Director Jean Gough Monday visited the National Emergency Operations Centre where they were briefed on the strategies being implemented in Pakistan to interrupt poliovirus transmission.

While the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta assured the dignitaries of strong cross-party political commitment to rid Pakistan of the crippling disease, National Coordinator Dr. Rana Safdar maintained that the polio programme is doing everything possible to identify and plug the remaining gaps.

“Pakistan has made remarkable progress in protecting children from polio. We must now end polio once and for all, and WHO will spare no efforts in supporting Pakistan to make this happen,” said Dr. Mandhari. Jean Gough also pledged necessary support to travel “this last and difficult mile.”

Commending Pakistan’s progress, the two Regional Directors stressed that all partners must continue to work closely, with no complacency. Once polio is eradicated, it will be crucial to sustain the gains through a strong system of routine immunisation, they were of the view.