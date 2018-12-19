BD deploys paramilitary amid election campaign

DHAKA: More than 20,000 Bangladesh paramilitary guards were deployed across the country on Tuesday amid mounting deadly violence ahead of a December 30 general election.

At least six people have been killed in clashes over the past week during the bitter campaigning between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling Awami League and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) spokesman Mohsin Reza said 1,016 platoons had been deployed in a bid to reinforce campaign security. Officials said there were about 20 guards in each platoon.

Election Commission secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said thousands more troops would be deployed from Saturday. The move came amid a worsening showdown between the two main parties who have accused each other of launching attacks.