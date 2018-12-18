Malam Jabba land case: KP chief minister claims getting clean chit

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan claims the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given him a clean chit in Malam Jabba forest land lease case. Mahmood said he had explained his position to investigators in the case of 'illegal' award of 275 acre land’s lease. A NAB official told The News that Mahmood Khan appeared before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAB on Monday and responded to the investigators’ questions. Talking to the media after appearing before the NAB, the chief minister said it was his first and last appearance at the NAB regional office in the case. "I am not aware of the lease. I did not sign any order allowing it [the lease]," the chief minister said, adding that he given the same reply to investigators. A Nab official said the chief minister was asked whether he had signed the lease being provincial minister for sports, youth affairs and tourism in the previous PTI-led provincial government.

Mahmood Khan said he was summoned in his capacity as former provincial minister in the PTI government.

Replying to a question, he defended the former PTI government's decision of leasing the land out to a private company, arguing that it was done to encourage investment.

On December 14, the NAB had also questioned PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz for his alleged role in the case. He was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Board chairman when the Malam Jabba forest land was leased out to the private investor.

The NAB had also handed Aziz a questionnaire seeking written answers.

About the non-appearance of provincial senior minister for sports, culture and youth affairs Mohammad Atif Khan, a NAB official said he was abroad and would be called after his return.

The anti-graft body has already recorded statements of KP’s former chief minister and current Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and prime minister's principal secretary Mohammad Azam Khan in the case.

The official pointed out that investigation was in progress over allegations of illegal lease of 275 acre state-owned forest land to M/s Samson’s Group.