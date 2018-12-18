Workshop

LAHORE: Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning (PILL) organised a workshop on ‘Qualitative Research Method: Introduction to Qualitative Interviewing’. Director CCP Dr Saima Dawood, Dr Saadia Asmeen, faculty members, MS, ADCP and PhD students participated in the workshop. In her address, Dr Saima appreciated the resource person for conducting an insightful workshop on the steps involved in conducting a qualitative research. The participants acknowledged that it would help enhance their understanding in order to develop a qualitative question and enquiry as well as how to analyse qualitative data.