New law to deal with water issues in Punjab: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every possible resource will be utilised to achieve the target of provision of clean drinking water to each and every citizen of the province.

Addressing a special meeting at his office to review the Water Authority Act, the chief minister said that provision of clean water in urban areas through pipe water scheme will be reviewed. However, every citizen and departments will have to play their proactive role in the protection of water resources, he added.

He disclosed that a comprehensive law would be introduced to deal with water related issues in the Punjab as there is a need to regulate the use of canal water and underground water reservoirs. The establishment of a water resource commission and water services regulatory authority is being reviewed under Water Authority Act, he added.

The chief minister directed that consultation with the partners concerned should be ensured to give a final shape to the Water Act. He said that a system is also being devised to permanently monitor the performance of agencies responsible for provision and drainage of water.

Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of housing, law, finance and local government and community development departments attended the meeting. LPG: Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of price hike and shortage of LPG in the province and ordered action against those responsible for increasing the LPG price.

He has directed the administration to take action against those who have created artificial shortage of LPG adding that it should be available to the people at the fixed rates. Law will come into action against those found involved in selling the LPG at high rates, he added.

The administration should also initiate immediate steps to remove the shortage of LPG. The people cannot be left at the mercy of mafia which is responsible for artificial shortage of LPG and its sale at high rates. The people should be provided necessary relief as soon as possible, the chief minister concluded.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of worst torture of a citizen in Kasur. On his directions, police have arrested all the four accused persons. While giving directions to initiate legal action against the accused persons the chief minister also directed to provide justice to the victim.