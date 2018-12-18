close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
Road rage

Newspost

December 18, 2018

Drivers’ reckless or impulsive behaviour on road often lead to fatal accidents. Many people drive their cars or motorcycles in fast speed and disobey the traffic rules. It seems that every driver on road is in a hurry.

The Sindh traffic police must take effective measures to control the traffic flow. Anyone involved in violating traffic rules should be heavily fined.

Muhammad Akbar

Karachi

