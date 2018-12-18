tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Drivers’ reckless or impulsive behaviour on road often lead to fatal accidents. Many people drive their cars or motorcycles in fast speed and disobey the traffic rules. It seems that every driver on road is in a hurry.
The Sindh traffic police must take effective measures to control the traffic flow. Anyone involved in violating traffic rules should be heavily fined.
Muhammad Akbar
Karachi
