Elite Force cop injured in stone-hit

TOBA TEK SINGH: A cop of Elite Force was seriously wounded in a stone-hit on his head at Chak 256/GB on Rajana-Samundri Road. Reportedly, villagers were protesting against the arrest of their fellow villager by Rajana Police. They blocked the road for three hours and started pelted with stones on the police. A stone hit the head of Elite Force cop which seriously injured him.