Asfandyar calls for implementing NAP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan on Saturday underscored the need for implementing the National Action Plan (NAP).

The NAP was drafted in the wake of Army Public School (APS) attack on December 16, 2014 that united the entire nation on a single platform against terrorism.

Through a statement, the ANP chief argued that though some points of the NAP were followed by the provinces and the federal government, majority of the points were yet to be implemented.

“We have to bring the factors behind the national tragedy before the nation to avoid APS-like attack,” Asfandyar said.

He added that the notion of good and bad Taliban should be abandoned. The ANP chief called for the initiation of across the board action against the banned outfits to rid the country of terrorism.

“The National Action Plan is the best option available with us to overcome the problem of terrorism on sound footings,” he went on to add.

Asfandyar Wali said the atmosphere of trust and confidence was being built due to temporary peace in the region. “We have to benefit from it or else a bigger danger in the shape of Daesh is looming large in the region,” he added.

The ANP head said the philosophy of non-violence introduced by Khudai Khidmatgar Movement head Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan also known as Bacha Khan should be followed in letter and spirit for achieving the desired goal of peace in the region.