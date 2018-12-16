Handover of Pak-Turk schools to foundation opposed

PESHAWAR: Teachers of the Pak-Turk International Schools and Colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday opposed the handing over of the schools to a foundation, which they said would ruin working of the schools.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, one of the teachers Shad Muhammad, while representing the administration of the Pak-Turk schools, said that Pak-Turk Education Foundation was a registered institution in Pakistan, which was operating about 26 schools in the country.

These schools, he said, have achieved laurels across the world, and besides imparting contemporary education, they are also educating people on the seerah of the Prophet (peace be upon him).

However, it has now been learnt that it is being handed over to a “little known” Maarif Foundation, which is completely incomprehensible, he said.

He said that they did not know the aims and objectives of the Maarif Foundation and the handing over of the Pak-Turk schools to the foundation might spoil future of thousands of students.

He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take note of the matter and save the Pak-Turk Education Foundation from falling in the lap of any organisation that might have a negative agenda.