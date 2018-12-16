Hindu Yatrees return to India

Lahore : Some 127 Hindu pilgrims on Saturday returned to India after offering religious ceremonies at Kata Raj here in Pakistan.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazi Khan and Deputy Secretary Amir Hussain Hashmi said them goodbye at Wagah border. The Hindu Yatrees thanked the Pakistani media, prime minster and the ETPB officials for their support to them.

The Yatrees said they were returning to India with a message of peace and love. They wished good relations between India and Pakistan. They said Pakistan provided protection to minorities. The minorities are free in Pakistan and their rights are safe here, they said.

Worship places belonging to minorities in Pakistan are safe, said the Hindu pilgrims while talking to the media at Wagah border.