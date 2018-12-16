Action against INGOs

The campaign against international NGOs is not limited to just the current government. It began during the tenure of the PML-N and has continued with the PTI now in power, suggesting that this is not a partisan matter but rather an issue that has the full force of the state behind it. The government has rejected the final appeals of 18 INGOs that combined spend more than $100 million dollars on providing vital assistance to low-income Pakistanis. Although the government claims it has only cancelled their registration because they were doing work beyond their remit or had not submitted the correct paperwork, it is clear that there seems to be an organised effort to undermine and discredit established international organisations that do vital work. Perhaps the suspicions stem from the involvement of health worker Dr Shakil Afridi in the US killing of Osama bin Laden or there could be a general feeling that such organisations are infested with spies. If that is the case, it should be up to the government to provide affirmative proof of their suspicions rather than taking punitive action against so many organisations.

As damaging as this government action is, there is a danger it could get even worse. The expulsion of these INGOs will have a chilling effect that could lead to other organisations deciding it not to risk working in the country. Many local NGOs may also find themselves in the crossfire for accepting foreign funding. NGOs have always had to operate on the unfounded suspicion that they are promoting an outside agenda and the government is now given credence to these baseless allegations. INGOs provide employment to locals and offer health and educational services that should ideally be provided by the government. The only reason they have so much work to do in the country is because the state has utterly failed in its most basic duties. Rather than being thankful to them for bridging this gap, we are treating them as hostile entities.

Space for civil society in the country has been gradually decreasing and the government seems determined to reduce it further. For a country that is so reliant on foreign aid, it beggars belief that we would take actions that are sure to reduce that aid. Many foreign governments and international lending institutions now prefer funnelling their aid through INGOs because they find them more trustworthy and efficient than the government. Through mass expulsions of these INGOs, we will only shoot ourselves in the foot.