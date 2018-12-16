close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 16, 2018

Deforestation

Newspost

December 16, 2018

This refers to the letter ‘Mango orchards’ (December14) by Faiq Fatima Durrani. Trees cutting and the conversion of agricultural land into housing societies is a matter of great concern. Will our future generations need palatial houses or food for survival? Already a large population in our country is suffering from malnutrition .The nation needs more food in the wake of bulging population. Environmental degradation has given rise to added climatic challenges.

Pollution and smog are already posing serious threats to public health. Unplanned urbanisation is putting additional demand for more energy and infrastructure which need more financial resources. The government must gear up its efforts to save the agricultural land from encroachments. This is a matter of survival.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost