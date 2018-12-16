Deforestation

This refers to the letter ‘Mango orchards’ (December14) by Faiq Fatima Durrani. Trees cutting and the conversion of agricultural land into housing societies is a matter of great concern. Will our future generations need palatial houses or food for survival? Already a large population in our country is suffering from malnutrition .The nation needs more food in the wake of bulging population. Environmental degradation has given rise to added climatic challenges.

Pollution and smog are already posing serious threats to public health. Unplanned urbanisation is putting additional demand for more energy and infrastructure which need more financial resources. The government must gear up its efforts to save the agricultural land from encroachments. This is a matter of survival.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad