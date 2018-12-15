6 security personnel martyred in Turbat operation

QUETTA: Six security forces personnel embraced martyrdom while four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in Balochistan, an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement said.

According to ISPR press statement, an Intelligence-based Operation was being carried out against terrorist hideouts in Wakai near Baleda, Turbat.

The ISPR said terrorists targeted the security forces vehicle by an Improvised Explosive Device.

Naib Sebedar Gul Shahadat, resident of Karak, Naik Laal Khan, Lucky Marwat, Naik Sajjad , Lodhran, Sepoy Anwar, Karak, Naik Nawaz, Tonsa Shareef and Sepoy Sajjad from Sialkot embraced martyrdom in the operation

Balochistan — Pakistan's largest province in terms of land area — has long been plagued by an insurgency and targeted killings. However, security forces have conducted effective operations across the province cracking down on militants in recent years.

Following the beginning of Operation Raddul Fasaad, security forces intensified intelligence-based and combing operations in an effort to establish peace in the province.

This has led to a considerable drop in militancy in the province but scattered attacks do take place there at times, and security personnel often seizing arms and ammunition dumped in far-flung areas.