Hosting right given to Pakistan

India seeking Asia Cup venue change

From our correspondent

LAHORE: The Indian cricket board has demanded a change in the venue for the 2020 Asia Cup after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) gave the hosting right to Pakistan. The next Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in September 2020, right before the next ICC World Twenty20.

Times of India reported that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that there was no question of playing in Pakistan. It wants the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make an alternative arrangement. The PCB has not yet decided the venues for the tournament. No BCCI representative turned up for the Asian Cricket Council’s annual meeting in Lahore.

India hosted this year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). ACC president Nazmul Hassan said that it was for Pakistan to decide where they wanted to host the event. He said the last Asia Cup was hosted by India in the UAE, and Pakistan could do something like that.

Ehsan Mani, the chief development officer of ACC, on Thursday said: “We have a long programme to develop the Asian cricket. We want to start from under-16 and under-19 to the Asia Cup.

“It’s not about cricket only but also about developing our umpires, match referees. Our main focus is to strengthen cricket of Asia. Asia is the strongest area for cricket. Afghanistan invested a lot for cricket and thus they became the full member nation of International Cricket Council (ICC). We’re searching for more nations. Oman, Hong Kong and Saudi Arab are doing well.”